Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, 135 litres of liquor, 40 kg cannabis, 11 bags of gutkha seized in Hyderabad

Telangana will go for polls on April 11. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police has seized Rs 9.45 crore cash, freebies worth Rs 3.73 lakh, Rs 9.15 lakh worth gold, 135 litres of liquor, 40 kg cannabis and 11 bags of gutkha this month.

"On Thursday, Banjara Hills ACP K.S Rao and with his team seized Rs 1 crore from Zahira Nagar with the help of information and also raided another two places and seized Rs 3.80 crores at Divyashakti complex. An investigation is in the process," Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, told media here.

"Rs 9.45 crore of cash, Rs 9 lakhs worth gold, 135 litres of alcohol and 40 kgs cannabis were seized in this month. All accused are arrested and an investigation is under process. In all these cases, people of Telangana helped to find these illegal activities," Kumar added.

