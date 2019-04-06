Bribery case: OMC students allege psychological harassment by HoD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medical students, who were victims of Bukhia Balaji, head of the General Medicine department at Osmania Medical College, claim that they were ‘psychologically harassed’ for over a year before a complaint was filed two months ago against him. Speaking under condition of anonymity, one of the PG student said, “The students were constantly put through psychological trauma and harassment. They were always under the fear that their promotion to the next year would be hampered.”

On Thursday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Bukhia Balaji for allegedly demanding money from medical students to qualify them in the semester examination. Another student and one of the victims said they first filed a complaint with the JUDA, who forwarded the matter to the principal of OMC, Dr Shashikala Reddy.

“After the complaint reached the principal, a committee was formed to look into the case, the result of which was the HOD’s suspension. We have demanded that the professor be blacklisted from being appointed as an examiner further,” the student said.