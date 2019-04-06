Hyderabad police seize Rs 3.30 cr in one day; Rs 9.50 cr unaccounted cash till date

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday announced that city cops seized a whopping Rs 3.30 crore unaccounted cash from eight persons at Banjara Hills the day before. Kumar said that information and tip-offs from the general public had helped them seize nearly Rs 9.50 crore unaccounted cash in the city ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Of the eight persons, six were involved in various businesses at different located. Police said the cash was going to be delivered to unidentified persons, who would later distribute it for the elections.

Kumar, however, clarified that no one has been arrested in Thursday’s cash seizure case. The commissioner remarked that, interestingly, bank tags had been removed from the bundles of cash of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations. It will be investigated if this cash had been withdrawn from a bank or was illegally obtained from persons involved in hawala businesses. City police are still questioning the eight suspects possessing the cash. Based on facts ascertained from the suspects while questioning, action would be taken.

Rs 9.50 crore in Hyderabad

Anjani Kumar said that city police have seized a total of Rs 9.50 crore cash from different places in the city as part of their enforcement drive ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Police have seized 135 litres liquor, 40 kilograms ganja and 11 bags of gutka from miscreants. They have executed 881 non-bail warrants while registering 43 MCC violations.

Rs 43.43 cr worth cash, items seized in TS

Hyderabad: A total of Rs 43.43 crore cash, liquor, narcotic and drugs have been seized as part of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) implementation in Telangana State till Friday morning. Of the total Rs 36.68 crore cash, State Police was responsible for the seizure of Rs 22.66 crore while the Income Tax department was for Rs 14.01 crore. A total 14,29,942 litres of liquor, worth Rs 3.69 crore, have been seized by police and Excise departments. Drugs worth Rs 2.74 crore were seized by Flying Squads, Static Surveillance Teams, police and others. In addition, Rs 26.76 lakh worth metals been seized

Rs 3.50 lakh being transported in RTC bus seized

Hyderabad: Continuing their enforcement ahead of the LS polls, Cyberabad police on Friday seized Rs 3.50 lakh cash from two persons travelling in an RTC bus on the Rajiv Rahadari highway from Medchal to Hyderabad. The passengers have been identified as Mohd Nazmuddin and Azmatullah Khan of Jagtial. The bus stopped at check post in Yellampet village, as per police directions and the amount was seized during inspection and amount was seized as they could not provide any documents on the source of cash