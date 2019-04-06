Home Cities Hyderabad

Mosquito menace: Drone sprays anti-larval insecticide over Musi

However, there might be differences in the results when compared to that of lakes, since the river is not stationary in nature. 

Published: 06th April 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

A drone, used by the GHMC to curb the mosquito menace in Musi River, in action on Friday| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a bid to fight the rising mosquito menace in the city, GHMC officials on Friday used a drone to spray anti-larval insecticide over the Musi River and its riverfront. The operation, which is a part of GHMC’s pilot project to use drones for spraying bio-enzymes to contain water hyacinth and mosquito menace, was earlier done over Miyapur Lake, Malkam Cheruvu and Banjara Lake, and a lake in Serilingampally. 

Speaking to Express, GHMC’s Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Musharraf Faruqui said that the drones have a lifting capacity 10 kg, and can spray 7 litres of anti-larval medicine at one go. “On Friday, the drone paid five to six trips over the Musi, each time carrying 7 litre of insecticide. Each lap took around five minutes to complete.” 

Faruqui said that the preliminary results, of how effective the drone has been, would be available tomorrow. However, he contended that there might be differences in the results when compared to that of lakes, since the river is not stationary in nature. The civic body, and MARUT, a city-based company, collaborated to develop the drones.    

Hyderabad mosquito menace GHMC anti-larval insecticide Musi River

