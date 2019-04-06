From Punjabi khana to Pizza under the stars

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Among the difficult decisions that you have to make every day, choosing what to eat can be a tough one too. Continental? South Indian? Punjabi? Chinese? You feel you can decide only when you see the dishes yourself; but checking out all these dishes at different places might take up all of your meal time. The newly-opened Green Valley Food Village on Road no 3, Banjara Hills, might be the answer in such cases. With 11 outlets serving everything from your desi Dal Makhani to your exotic fish in garlic sauce, you have a wide variety of dishes at the same place.

The best part is that you can make those important food decisions in an open space surrounded by greenery under a star-lit sky. You can sit indoors in the Punjabi Affair outlet, which has comfortable chairs and tables combined with bright lighting. There are even beds together with low desks to have a comfy meal. They have a basement seating area too with plush sofas and a snooker table! The restaurant is open from 12 pm to 2 am.

The first dish we were served were the Peri Peri Pizza and the Keema Pizza, made by their in-house outlet Festa. They were one of the best pizzas we had ever tasted. The crust was thin and crunchy, the toppings perfectly spiced, and it was not possible to stop at one slice.

When asked about the secret behind the fresh taste, the proprietor, Arijit Yadav, said that they made the crust from scratch from carefully selected wheat. Next came offerings from the Dosa Company that included Mutton Keema Dosa and Chicken Keema Dosa. The dosas, served with three kinds of chutneys, were too spicy for me, and telling the chef beforehand to reduce the spice level will help. Next came the chicken wings which were succulent and perfectly spiced. This place is that it has a Fish and Chips outlet. The star of the continental fare, however, was the Grilled Fish in Lemon Butter sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and steamed veggies, the fish melted in gooey goodness in the mouth.

It was the time for main course and pasta. The Pasta Alfredo was creamy and loaded with crunchy vegetables. If you are looking for something pakka local, then go for the Sambar Rice Bowl or the Telangana Chicken Bowl from the Good Bowl. They serve dosas and vadas too with Telangana chicken curry. The sambar and chicken curry tasted authentic and was food for the soul. The second best part about this drive-in is that the popular Punjabi food outlet, Punjabi Affair, has a branch here.

For desserts, we were served fruit frosties which use real fruit and no flavours. Muskmelon, sitaphal, jamun were delicious. kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2