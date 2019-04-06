JNTU-Malaysian Township flyover to open on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The JNTU-Malaysian Township flyover would finally be opened to the public from Saturday. The inauguration would be a low-key event with poll code in place for the ensuing elections. The opening of the same was announced by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who responded to tweets complaining that the flyover wasn’t open for public despite being completed a month ago in March.

The flyover is over 1.23 km long and stretches from before Manjeera mall to Malaysian Township and can carry 26,000 PCU (Passenger Car Units) in the peak hours of traffic making it one of the busiest routes in the city connecting central zone to the west.

The project was initially pegged at Rs 65 crore but, was constructed at a cost of Rs 97.94 crore. The officials said that the project was delayed by one whole year due to traffic conditions and site constraints. Meanwhile, the flyover would be opened on Saturday amidst sharp criticism from citizens as many were miffed that the GHMC did not heed to their concerns of traffic bottlenecks before entering and exiting the flyover.