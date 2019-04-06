Home Cities Hyderabad

JNTU-Malaysian Township flyover to open on Saturday

The inauguration would be a low-key event with poll code in place for the ensuing elections.

Published: 06th April 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

The JNTU-Malaysian Township flyover that has been delayed by almost a year will be inaugurated on Saturday| EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The JNTU-Malaysian Township flyover would finally be opened to the public from Saturday. The inauguration would be a low-key event with poll code in place for the ensuing elections. The opening of the same was announced by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who responded to tweets complaining that the flyover wasn’t open for public despite being completed a month ago in March.

The flyover is over 1.23 km long and stretches from before Manjeera mall to Malaysian Township and can carry 26,000 PCU (Passenger Car Units) in the peak hours of traffic making it one of the busiest routes in the city connecting central zone to the west.

The project was initially pegged at Rs 65 crore but, was constructed at a cost of Rs 97.94 crore. The officials said that the project was delayed by one whole year due to traffic conditions and site constraints. Meanwhile, the flyover would be opened on Saturday amidst sharp criticism from citizens as many were miffed that the GHMC did not heed to their concerns of traffic bottlenecks before entering and exiting the flyover.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNTU-Malaysian Township flyover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp