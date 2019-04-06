SCB areas to get water supply every alternate day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is making arrangements to ensure alternate day water supply to areas under Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB). Presently, SCB is getting water once in three or four days and now measures are being taken up to ensure water is supplied every alternate day.

HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore held a detailed meeting with SCB chief executive officer SVR Chandrasekhar on Friday and discussed about drinking water situation in the area. Besides this, areas like Hasmathpet, Prakashnagar, Karkhana, Mahendra Hills and others were facing a problem of low water pressure.

The water board is supplying 50 Million Gallons of water per day (MGD) to SCB whereas the actual demand is 63 MGD. The balance 13 lakh gallons of water will be drawn from Krishna and Godavari, Dana Kishore said.