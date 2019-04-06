Home Cities Hyderabad

Slum-dwellers in SCB to boycott Lok Sabha polls

The sulking 28,123 voters are feeling cheated by the State government and feel that they are being used as voting machines who is not coming forward to solve their long-pending issues with the Centre.

Published: 06th April 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of SCB slum

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As many as 28,123 voters have decided not to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after they allege that both the State and the Central governments failed to address their issues. These voters are the slum dwellers settled on land parcels owned by the Central government under the Secunderabad Assembly constituency whose slums were not regularised. Accusing the State for not paying heed to their long-standing demands of exchange of lands from the Central government and failing to set up basic facilities, these voters will boycott the ensuing Lok Sabha polls on April 11 by staying from casting their vote. 

The sulking 28,123 voters are feeling cheated by the State government and feel that they are being used as voting machines who is not coming forward to solve their long-pending issues with the Centre.  It may be noted that the Supreme Court recently issued orders to remove all those living in houses constructed illegally on lands owned by the Central government in the Cantonment Assembly constituency, from the Cantonment Board electoral list but not from the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The State government has already implemented the Apex Court’s orders.

Thousands of families residing in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment, have been living for decades on these lands. The slum-dwelling voters have alleged that the Telangana government has failed to give them land in exchange of where they are currently residing or relocate them by inclusion into the State’s flagship programme of double bedroom housing with all due property rights. 

M Srinivas, a resident of Gunrock, alleged, “In every elections, the State government utilises the slum dwellers to increase their voting percentage.” He recalled how at the time of 2018 Assembly polls, candidates of all parties promised those residing on Centre-owned lands that they will be rehabilitated in the double bedroom flats. “Even after five years, the State has failed to rehabilitate us. Since they could not even be bothered about us slum dwellers, we decided to boycott the Lok Sabha elections.”

Srinivas further alleged that although the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has made statements during poll campaigns that he is aware of the struggles of those living on Centre-owned lands, and has still failed to resolve the concomitant issues of thousands of families in the last five years of him being in power. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 Hyderabad slums Secunderabad Assembly constituency Secunderabad slums Secunderabad slum dwellers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp