Home Cities Hyderabad

TRS’ performance will win us votes: Chevella candidate G Ranjith Reddy

He is pitted against another entrepreneur and incumbent Member of Parliament from Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who has a long ancestral history of being associated with Rangareddy district. 

Published: 06th April 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  First-time Lok Sabha poll-contestant G Ranjith Reddy, fielded by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi from Chevella, is riding high on the impressive performance of TRS in the Assembly elections held last year. He has pinned his hopes of winning the seat based on the performance of TRS government in the last five years. 

Speaking with Express, Reddy said, “This is a fight between a party that has neglected Telangana and a party that has developed the State over last five years and provided 24 hours electricity and free power to farmers.” 

ALSO READ | Chevella’s ‘kingmaker’ Konda Vishweshwar Reddy sure of victory

Reddy, who is an entrepreneur and the president of Telangana Poultry Breeders Association, is pitted against another entrepreneur and incumbent Member of Parliament from Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who has a long ancestral history of being associated with Rangareddy district. 

When asked if he is worried about money-power coming into play as his opponent in Congress party, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’s family assets are worth over `900 crore, Ranjith Reddy said, “No amount of money will make the voters, vote for anyone but TRS due to its performance. I will also be speaking on the party lines and will not be commenting personally against opponents.” 

Providing water for irrigation through completion of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme, resolving issue of GO 111 and removing Rangareddy from the Jogulamba zone of government jobs to merge it with the Charminar zone is among the priority issues. One of the promises Reddy has for the people of Chevella is of developing Gandipet and Ananthagiri hills as tourism destination spots.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Ranjith Reddy TRS candidate TRS Lok sabha polls 2019 Indian elections General Elections 2019 Chevella Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp