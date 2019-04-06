TRS’ performance will win us votes: Chevella candidate G Ranjith Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: First-time Lok Sabha poll-contestant G Ranjith Reddy, fielded by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi from Chevella, is riding high on the impressive performance of TRS in the Assembly elections held last year. He has pinned his hopes of winning the seat based on the performance of TRS government in the last five years.

Speaking with Express, Reddy said, “This is a fight between a party that has neglected Telangana and a party that has developed the State over last five years and provided 24 hours electricity and free power to farmers.”

ALSO READ | Chevella’s ‘kingmaker’ Konda Vishweshwar Reddy sure of victory

Reddy, who is an entrepreneur and the president of Telangana Poultry Breeders Association, is pitted against another entrepreneur and incumbent Member of Parliament from Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who has a long ancestral history of being associated with Rangareddy district.

When asked if he is worried about money-power coming into play as his opponent in Congress party, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’s family assets are worth over `900 crore, Ranjith Reddy said, “No amount of money will make the voters, vote for anyone but TRS due to its performance. I will also be speaking on the party lines and will not be commenting personally against opponents.”

Providing water for irrigation through completion of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme, resolving issue of GO 111 and removing Rangareddy from the Jogulamba zone of government jobs to merge it with the Charminar zone is among the priority issues. One of the promises Reddy has for the people of Chevella is of developing Gandipet and Ananthagiri hills as tourism destination spots.