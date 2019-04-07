Home Cities Hyderabad

3 communities celebrate main festivals on same day

The Sindu Bhavan in Sindhi Colony  was full of fervour and gaiety with Sindhis who gathered to offer prayers to Jhulelal sung and danced with their songs.

Published: 07th April 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The zestful celebration of Cheti Chand, new year of Sindhis, on Saturday brought to fore the cross-culture dynamics of Hyderabad city with Telugus observing Ugadi and Maharashtrans celebrating Gudi Padva.

If aroma of traditional Andhra delicacies like pulihora, saggu biyyam paayasam, pesara gaarelu, bellam paravannam and poornalu wafted from the kitchens of Telugu households, Sindhi rasois saw women dishing out Tairi , the sweetened rice and potato curry, Sai Bhaji Pulao and puri bajji among the others.    

Communities like Maharashtrans and Telugus indulged in new year with mango leaves Pachadi and Puranpoli Sindhis indulged in their share of festivity, food, prayer and music.  

The Sindu Bhavan in Sindhi Colony  was full of fervour and gaiety with Sindhis who gathered to offer prayers to Jhulelal sung and danced with their songs.

Women used flour dough to make a round base to place a large crystallised sugar (mishri). In Hyderabad the prayers were led by Ashok Vaswani, Govind Bacchani  Dilip Tilwani and many other community elders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp