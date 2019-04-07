3 communities celebrate main festivals on same day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The zestful celebration of Cheti Chand, new year of Sindhis, on Saturday brought to fore the cross-culture dynamics of Hyderabad city with Telugus observing Ugadi and Maharashtrans celebrating Gudi Padva.

If aroma of traditional Andhra delicacies like pulihora, saggu biyyam paayasam, pesara gaarelu, bellam paravannam and poornalu wafted from the kitchens of Telugu households, Sindhi rasois saw women dishing out Tairi , the sweetened rice and potato curry, Sai Bhaji Pulao and puri bajji among the others.

Communities like Maharashtrans and Telugus indulged in new year with mango leaves Pachadi and Puranpoli Sindhis indulged in their share of festivity, food, prayer and music.

The Sindu Bhavan in Sindhi Colony was full of fervour and gaiety with Sindhis who gathered to offer prayers to Jhulelal sung and danced with their songs.

Women used flour dough to make a round base to place a large crystallised sugar (mishri). In Hyderabad the prayers were led by Ashok Vaswani, Govind Bacchani Dilip Tilwani and many other community elders.