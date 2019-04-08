Hyderabad: Man held for blackmailing 23-year-old into having sex, forcing abortions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old man allegedly blackmailed his sister’s classmate for sex and forced her to undergo an abortion after impregnating her. The Malkajgiri police arrested the youth on Sunday.

Saiteja, alias Sunny, allegedly got hold of the victim’s nude pictures on her phone and threatened to make them public. The 23-year-old pharmacy student was blackmailed into having sex with the accused, said police.

Saiteja, a college drop-out who lives in Musheerabad, has a sister studying at a private college. He would drop his sister to college every day. He got in touch with the victim, his sister’s classmate, and later became her friend. They got into a relationship and were physically involved.

This was after Saiteja promised to marry her. Saiteja had, meanwhile, installed a mobile application on her phone which enabled him to get access to her private pictures. Threatening to make them public, he had sex with her on multiple occasions. She became pregnant and Saiteja forced her to undergo an abortion.

Even after the abortion, he blackmailed her and sexually assaulted several times. The victim became pregnant for a second time and was forced abort it this time as well. She later approached the police and got a rape case registered against him.