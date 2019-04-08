Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad police solve 18-year-old murder case, names victim’s mother as accused

Mohammed Khaja was murdered when he was 30 by his family members continued to harass his family members who denied money to him for alcohol and gambling.

Published: 08th April 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eighteen years after Mohammed Khaja was found murdered in Rajendranagar police limits, the Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Sunday solved the murder mystery by nabbing three of the victim’s family members. Khaja’s 70-year-old mother Masooda Bee, who is also one of the accused, is absconding. The arrested persons are Syed Hasham (48), auto driver; Mohd Rasheed (48), brother-in-law of the victim; Basheer Ahmed Qureshi (48), brother-in-law of the victim.

Mohd Khaja was aged 30 at the time of his death.

Speaking to media persons, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar narrated the events that led to the murder: Masooda Bee, whose husband died about thirty years ago, was a mother to three sons and five daughters. Khaja had many vices including alcohol addiction and gambling. He was dependent on his mother for regular expenses. After a point, even his own family members started to avoid Khaja. After Khaja started to harass his wife, Masooda Bee left the house and shifted to another at Al-Jubail Colony.

As Khaja continued to harass his family members, his mother Masooda Bee along with her sons-in-law hatched a plan to kill the ‘prodigal son’. On June 4, 2001, Hasham, Rasheed and Basheer went to Shastripuram in Rajendranagar in an auto rickshaw with Khaja to consume toddy.

After consuming toddy, the accused killed Khaja by smashing his head with a boulder and abandoning the body. Later, one Hari Patel, in-charge of the Sadamal Grape Garden in Shastripuram noticed the body and alerted the police. Based on a complaint, Rajendranagar police registered a murder case. But due to lack of leads, the police had declared it an “undetected” case. The case was later taken up by the Hyderabad Task Force. They investigated the case along with the Cyberabad police and solved it after 18 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad police murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp