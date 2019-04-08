Hyderabad police solve 18-year-old murder case, names victim’s mother as accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eighteen years after Mohammed Khaja was found murdered in Rajendranagar police limits, the Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Sunday solved the murder mystery by nabbing three of the victim’s family members. Khaja’s 70-year-old mother Masooda Bee, who is also one of the accused, is absconding. The arrested persons are Syed Hasham (48), auto driver; Mohd Rasheed (48), brother-in-law of the victim; Basheer Ahmed Qureshi (48), brother-in-law of the victim.

Mohd Khaja was aged 30 at the time of his death.

Speaking to media persons, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar narrated the events that led to the murder: Masooda Bee, whose husband died about thirty years ago, was a mother to three sons and five daughters. Khaja had many vices including alcohol addiction and gambling. He was dependent on his mother for regular expenses. After a point, even his own family members started to avoid Khaja. After Khaja started to harass his wife, Masooda Bee left the house and shifted to another at Al-Jubail Colony.

As Khaja continued to harass his family members, his mother Masooda Bee along with her sons-in-law hatched a plan to kill the ‘prodigal son’. On June 4, 2001, Hasham, Rasheed and Basheer went to Shastripuram in Rajendranagar in an auto rickshaw with Khaja to consume toddy.

After consuming toddy, the accused killed Khaja by smashing his head with a boulder and abandoning the body. Later, one Hari Patel, in-charge of the Sadamal Grape Garden in Shastripuram noticed the body and alerted the police. Based on a complaint, Rajendranagar police registered a murder case. But due to lack of leads, the police had declared it an “undetected” case. The case was later taken up by the Hyderabad Task Force. They investigated the case along with the Cyberabad police and solved it after 18 years.