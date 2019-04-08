Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Government Fever Hospital sees rise in mumps cases

Mumps is a contagious viral infection caused by the paramyxovirus, that involves swelling of the parotid (salivary) glands, resulting in pain near the throat, neck and mouth region.

Published: 08th April 2019 09:39 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As temperatures in the city soar to uncomfortable degrees, rise in summer-related diseases have peeked out their ugly heads as well. The Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad has recorded a stark rise in the number of mumps cases in the last month, enough to term it as an epidemic.
Apart from mumps, rise in other summer-related illnesses like diarrhea, rashes, and chicken-pox have also been noted.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection caused by the paramyxovirus, that involves swelling of the parotid (salivary) glands, resulting in pain near the throat, neck and mouth region. Adult men affected by mumps can also experience inflammation of the testis.

Dr Anupama, the Deputy Medical Officer at the hospital said: “Most of the patients who come in are usually below the age of 10. But that doe not mean that only children get affected by mumps. We have had quite a few adult patients as well. The hospital is also equipped to tackle a large-scale epidemic, in case it breaks out.”

