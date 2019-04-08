Home Cities Hyderabad

Soft drink bottles looted after Hyderabad accident

While some soft drink bottles were crushed in the accident, the remaining were shifted to the roadside by the police with the help of some people to clear the road for traffic.

Published: 08th April 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Passersby went on a looting spree after a vehicle loaded with soft drink bottles of a popular brand overturned in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, police said on Monday.

The container on Sunday late night overturned after hitting a road divider while heading toward Tadbun from Bowenpally. The driver sustained minor injuries. While some soft drink bottles were crushed in the accident, the remaining were shifted to the roadside by the police with the help of some people to clear the road for traffic.

However, passersby were seen lifting the bottles and carrying them home. Visuals aired on some television channels showed men, women and children leaving the place with as many bottles as they could carry. Some youths were seen carrying soft drink bottles in bags even as a policeman stood mute spectator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Secunderabad Soft drink bottles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp