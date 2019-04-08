Soft drink bottles looted after Hyderabad accident

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Passersby went on a looting spree after a vehicle loaded with soft drink bottles of a popular brand overturned in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, police said on Monday.

The container on Sunday late night overturned after hitting a road divider while heading toward Tadbun from Bowenpally. The driver sustained minor injuries. While some soft drink bottles were crushed in the accident, the remaining were shifted to the roadside by the police with the help of some people to clear the road for traffic.

However, passersby were seen lifting the bottles and carrying them home. Visuals aired on some television channels showed men, women and children leaving the place with as many bottles as they could carry. Some youths were seen carrying soft drink bottles in bags even as a policeman stood mute spectator.