Youth ends life over cash dispute in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depressed over his friends not returning the money borrowed from him, a 26-year-old scrap shop owner allegedly committed suicide at Jagathgirigutta. According to police, the deceased, identified as Ch Mallikarjun, has been saving the money without his family’s knowledge. He allegedly consumed a pesticide to kill himself.

Before taking the extreme step, Mallikarjun recorded a selfie video on his mobile giving reasons for his suicide and also called up one of his friends and informed him about his decision. Mallikarjun, who runs a scrap shop, called up his friend Naveen on March 27 and informed him that he was committing suicide. When Naveen rushed to Mallikarjun’s house, he found his friend lying unconscious state. He was later shifted to Gandhi hospital, where he breathed his last on Saturday night.

In his video message, Mallikarjun said that a few weeks ago when he asked Narsimha to return the money, the latter asked him if there was any proof that he gave money to him. Mallikarjun is also heard saying that he has lent `2 lakh to one Nagaraju, who also refused to repay the amount.