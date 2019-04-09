Candidates in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana are quite the crorepatis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reaffirming the notion that Telangana Rashtra Samithi is one of the richest regional parties in the country, a new report by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) found that the average asset of a TRS MP candidate is higher than that of those belonging to Congress and BJP.

While the average worth of assets of TRS MPs are Rs 45.87 crore, those from Congress are pegged at Rs 21 crore. The average assets of BJP MP candidates is slightly lower at Rs 14 crore. However, it is the Telugu regional parties who rank at the top. In fact, when it comes to TRS, all of the party’s 17 candidates are crorepatis, a feat matched by no other major party.

Candidates from YSRCP have average assets of Rs 62.94 crore, the highest among all parties. In close second is Telugu Desam Party whose 25 candidates average Rs 57 crore each. While Telangana and Andhra Pradesh took the top spot in terms of the richest candidates, it also took the spot when it came to those with the lowest. Nalla Prem Kumar, who filed his candidature from Chevella constituency under the party Prem Janata Dal, has assets worth only Rs 500 — making him the poorest candidate in the entire elections.

Meanwhile, when it comes to those with criminal cases against them, out of the 439 candidates analysed in Telangana, 53 of them have cases against them. Thirty-three among the 53 have been named in serious criminal cases. Serious criminal cases are those which have punishment of imprisonment of more than five years.

Nizamabad a ‘red-alert’ seat

Nizamabad, where almost 183 candidates are in fray, and with 7 candidates with criminal cases against them have been flagged off as an ‘red-alert constituency’ by Association of Democratic Reforms.