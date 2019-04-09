Home Cities Hyderabad

Cast(e)ing Experiences Into Fiction

‘When I Hid My Caste’ is an example of how translation could at once be a boon and a bane to the original stories

Published: 09th April 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Sonali Dabade
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The subject of caste has always been a touchy one in India, irrespective of who speaks about it. And the Dalits, who were considered to be the lowest caste way back when, the “untouchables”, went through ignominies that are examples of how humanity shouldn’t be. It took a whole revolution to bring about a gradual, positive change in society. The turning of the tides towards a better tomorrow, is definitely something to be rejoiced.

This, however, does not mean we forget our past and where we came from. The past is an inspirational lesson, because sometimes, you could learn how not to be, and at other times, you could implement what history itself did and make today better. Baburao Bagul’s collection of short stories, ‘When I Hid My Caste’ is one such lesson.

Baburao Bagul was born into a poor Dalit family in the village of Vihitgaon in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. Bringing all his experiences together as inspiration, he wrote the Marathi book ‘Jevha Mi Jaat Chorli Hoti’ that was published in 1963. It was a cornerstone book at the time in Dalit literature that was just about spreading its long-oppressed wings. This was brought out for a larger readership to appreciate when Jerry Pinto, of ‘Em and the Big Hoom’ fame translated it into ‘When I Hid My Caste’.

Every story in this collection, from the first story to the last, is a social commentary that is woven matter-of-factly, but will leave you stupefied in wide-eyed horror. The tales aren’t of gory violence; much worse, in fact. When a person isn’t treated as human, everything else fades into slight obscurity.

The first story, ‘Prisoner of Darkness’ tells a tale of casteism and misogyny – a combination so horrifyingly lethal to the woman at the receiving end that it leaves your spine restlessly tingling. The stories that follow talk about discrimination, the ‘importance’ of reputation, animal sacrifices, violence, social competition, revolt, conflict, education, demonising people who don’t conform to societal ideals – especially women, and whole list of other topics that are best experienced by reading them.

The last story, ‘When I Hid My Caste’ is what gives the book its title, and rightfully so. Because every single one of these stories is because of the existence of the caste system. It is the story of how one man pretended to be from “the higher caste” to make sure he had a job and sustenance. Pretension is all but one way to survive in such cases, but the question is, how successful is he? And is he prepared for the outcome if things go bad? It’s sad to see how people were forced to be someone they’re not for survival; still are, if you take the statement in the most philosophically organic sense.

It’s a rare book that is free of flaws, and ‘When I Hid My Caste’ is one that isn’t. Though every one of these stories is about certain important topics, heavily underlined by the ‘concept’ of caste, the translation in many places does not do justice to what the stories are trying to say. The context setting hardly does its job and it takes a long time to come to the point. And sometimes, it doesn’t even make the point clear.
‘When I Hid My Caste’ is yet another example of how translation could at once be a boon and a bane to the original stories. Despite the flaws, this book is an easy read, language-wise and could be picked up just for the lessons it teaches us.

Spine-chilling tales

The last story, ‘When I Hid My Caste’ is what gives the book its title, and rightfully so. Because every single one of these stories is because of the existence of the caste system. It is the story of how one man pretended to be from “the higher caste” to make sure he had a job and sustenance. Pretension is all but one way to survive in such cases, but the question is, how successful is he?

Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Price: `399

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp