Come summer, rise in dog bite cases in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Summer is here and incidents of dog bites are inadvertently soaring across the city. The Government Fever Hospital in the city is now recording an unprecedented rise in dog bite cases, especially with children below the age of 10.

Over 60-70 dog bite instances have been reported and treated every day in the past month, says Deputy Medical Officer Dr. Anupama. “The cases are as gruesome as it gets. Children often come with deep gashes and scratches. Some even have their earlobes bitten off and a few others have eye injuries,” she adds.