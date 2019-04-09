Home Cities Hyderabad

Kashgaar Bazaar marks 20 years of Sabyasachi

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has clocked 20 years in the world of fashion, and he celebrated the glorious journey of his label with a grand fashion show

Published: 09th April 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sabyasachi Mukherjee presented an exclusive collection of shoes and handbags in collaboration with French fashion label Christian Louboutin on Saturday.

On the collection and his journey so far, the 45-year-old couturier said: “In the summer of 1999, I graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Calcutta. My graduation collection was called Kashgaar Bazaar – inspired by global nomads, gypsies, prostitutes, performing artists and my imagination of the Silk Route. “In 2019, as I celebrate 20 years of the brand, I present Kashgaar Bazaar to my global audience. Drawing inspiration from my first design collection - Kashgaar Bazaar – this collaboration explores the conflict between cultures, colours, textiles and crafts. Under the overarching theme of rustic baroque, the entire collection is a patchwork of different textile influences derived from the Silk Route.”

The glam quotient was quite high at the gala. From actress Alia Bhatt to Aditi Rao Hydari and Janhvi Kapoor, several Bollywood divas gathered together to be a part of the ‘#20yearsofSabyasachi’ bash.
Alia was dressed in printed Sabyasachi Toga saree, while Janhvi opted for a red western dress.

Meanwhile, on social media he also credited the supermodels who have been alongside him through the journey. He posted, “During the formative years of Sabyasachi, six incredible supermodels played a huge role in laying the foundations of the brand that it has become today. We would like to reinstate a theory- when a brand is on the uprise, it is the models who become your biggest representatives because they help you create and share the spirit of the brand... these iconic women have recurrently been a part of our incredible journey. It was our pleasure to bring them all back on the runway together. Noyona, Indrani, Bhawna, Sheetal, Carol and Sapna- we salute you.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp