Kashgaar Bazaar marks 20 years of Sabyasachi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sabyasachi Mukherjee presented an exclusive collection of shoes and handbags in collaboration with French fashion label Christian Louboutin on Saturday.

On the collection and his journey so far, the 45-year-old couturier said: “In the summer of 1999, I graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Calcutta. My graduation collection was called Kashgaar Bazaar – inspired by global nomads, gypsies, prostitutes, performing artists and my imagination of the Silk Route. “In 2019, as I celebrate 20 years of the brand, I present Kashgaar Bazaar to my global audience. Drawing inspiration from my first design collection - Kashgaar Bazaar – this collaboration explores the conflict between cultures, colours, textiles and crafts. Under the overarching theme of rustic baroque, the entire collection is a patchwork of different textile influences derived from the Silk Route.”

The glam quotient was quite high at the gala. From actress Alia Bhatt to Aditi Rao Hydari and Janhvi Kapoor, several Bollywood divas gathered together to be a part of the ‘#20yearsofSabyasachi’ bash.

Alia was dressed in printed Sabyasachi Toga saree, while Janhvi opted for a red western dress.

Meanwhile, on social media he also credited the supermodels who have been alongside him through the journey. He posted, “During the formative years of Sabyasachi, six incredible supermodels played a huge role in laying the foundations of the brand that it has become today. We would like to reinstate a theory- when a brand is on the uprise, it is the models who become your biggest representatives because they help you create and share the spirit of the brand... these iconic women have recurrently been a part of our incredible journey. It was our pleasure to bring them all back on the runway together. Noyona, Indrani, Bhawna, Sheetal, Carol and Sapna- we salute you.”