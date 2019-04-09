Lok Sabha elections: Every scheme of BJP has flopped, says Congress leader Khushboo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress national spokesperson, Khushboo Sundar, speaking in Hyderabad on Monday called all schemes of the BJP-led central government a flop. She said that even though the schemes like Make in India and the fiscal measure of demonetization were much publicized by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, none of the schemes delivered as promised and called them a failure.

She claimed that Congress only promises only those things that can be practically delivered. “The party has delivered upon all its promises over the years,” said Khushboo. “It has walked the talk on women empowerment as well. The Congress party is very straightforward and we just deliver. No lies, no jhumlas here.”

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

She was speaking at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. Khushboo also met Chevella parliamentary constituency candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and went on campaigning in the city. In his statement, he accused the BJP of not pursuing the 33% women’s reservation bill. Reddy said that he has developed a five-point mission for Chevella parliamentary constituency, education for the youth, youth apprenticeship and employment, agricultural support, women safety and empowerment and environment protection.

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju in his campaign for Secunderabad parliamentary constituency Congress candidate accused the Prime Minister and Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao of making promises of generating employment for every family but not delivering on it. He campaigned on the Congress party’s promise of providing Rs 72,000 per annum subsistence to the poor and of legislation for better healthcare for everyone.