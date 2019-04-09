Marathi colours and flavours for Gudi Padwa

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mitraangan, the social and cultural group of Maharasthrians in Hyderabad on Facebook, celebrated Gudi Padwa and reaching 10,000 members this Sunday. The group started in 2012 with 100 members in the group was started by three Maharathis – Ambarish Lahankar, an advertising and communication consultant, restaurant owner Ashuotsh Deshmukh, an international trade expert now in Gurgaon and Akhillesh Washikar, a freelance event manager.

The event which took place on Saturday for Gudi Padwa at Shilparamam. The guests came dressed in clothes that reflected Marathi culture.Women rode bikes wearing nine- yard sarees and nose rings while men turned up in kurtas, sporting chandra bindus. Kids came dressed as inspiring Marathi legends.The event ended with sumptuous Marathi food such as sabudana khichdi, neem-jaggery sweet, like Sakkar Bhaat (sweet rice), Shrikhand and Puri, and Puran Poli etc.