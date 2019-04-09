MNC asked to take action against abusive staffer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a stand against abusive online bullying, four women activists have penned an open letter to authorities at Accenture, an MNC, asking them to take action against one of their Telugu employees working in the USA. In the letter that has gone viral on Facebook, the women say Rammohan Karnam, the employee, had issued threats against women and Dalits while reacting to posts shared by them.

The survivors -- Sujatha Surepally, a professor, Sandhya, an activist, Deepthi and Margaret -- addressed the letter to the company’s HR head in Texas, USA. The women note that Karnam has been staying USA for the past 30 years and is currently a Java application support specialist at Accenture. He is accused of exhibiting racist tendencies online. One of the survivors, Sujatha, wrote on Facebook that Karnam would abuse her for her colour, body, her caste identity and her activism with sexual undertones.

By Monday night, in the 10 hours it had been up, the letter was shared over a 100 times and endorsed by at least 500 people. Meanwhile, Deepthi, one of the survivors, filed a complaint in Warangal. Telangana police have lodged an FIR under section 509 of IPC, for criminal acts, outrage of modesty of women. A copy of complaint will also be sent to Accenture in Texas soon.