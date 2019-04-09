Home Cities Hyderabad

NGT directs CPCB, TSPCB to hold fecal coliform survey of Musi river

As per NGT’s directions, Prof Suman Kapur of BITS Pilani - Hyderabad should be involved in the survey and the CPCB would have to pay for the survey from its environment compensation fund.

Published: 09th April 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) to conduct a ‘hygiene survey’ of the Musi river. The order comes in response to a petition filed by two law students from the city, Mohammed Nayeem Pasha and Syed Aftab Ghori, calling attention to the contamination of Musi river with untreated sewage. 

As per NGT’s directions, Prof Suman Kapur of BITS Pilani - Hyderabad should be involved in the survey and the CPCB would have to pay for the survey from its environment compensation fund. The report is to be submitted to the NGT by July 31 this year. The CPCB and TSPCB would have to take up a similar survey at other polluted river stretches in the State as well. The CPCB has also been asked to submit a report on the operational status of the Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) functioning in and around the Musi river. 

The hygiene survey will be based on the fecal coliform count in the river. Fecal coliform are a group of bacteria present in human feces and their presence in a river is indicative of its contamination with untreated sewage. 

Further, NGT also directed the CPCB to conduct a similar hygiene survey in all polluted river stretches across the country and submit a report. The CPCB also has to prepare a mechanism for the classification of such river stretches across the country within two weeks, based on two criteria - Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and fecal coliform.

This is based on an earlier judgement by the NGT made last December, wherein it had said that BOD shall not be the sole criteria for the identification and classification of polluted river stretches. The CPCB had published a report earlier in September, identifying 351 polluted river stretches across the country, including eight in Telangana. However, this was based on only BOD as a parameter.NGT issued these directions during a hearing conducted on April 5. The next hearing will be held on July 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NGT Telangana State Pollution Control Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp