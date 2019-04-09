Telangana government, Cyient signs pact to train remote pilots for drones

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The use of drones in the country is restricted due to regulatory purposes, especially to prevent anti-social elements from using them inappropriately. But the Telangana government appears to be more and more in favour of using drones for administrative purposes. For instance, the GHMC has recently started using drones to spray anti-larval insecticides at different lakes including Musi.

Now, it appears that the State government is considering discussions with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in order to make the regulations regarding use of drones more flexible. In a first, the government on Monday signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA) and Cyient, a global engineering operations management company, for the purpose of developing and conducting Remote Pilot Training and Certification programmes in State. As part of this collaboration, Cyient will provide the tools necessary for the courses and programs, while TSAA will be in charge of the services and infrastructure to conduct them.