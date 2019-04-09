University of Hyderabad fourth best university in country; IIT-H improves ranking

Sadaf Aman By

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked one of the best educational institutions in the country for the year 2019, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Monday. Among the 5,000 institutes ranked across 20 parameters, UoH has been ranked 4th in the ‘university’ category and 11th in the ‘institution’ one. This is a marked improvement from its performance in 2018 and 2017 when it was ranked 5th and 7th best among universities and 11th and 14th best among institutions respectively.

“We are delighted to have improved upon our ranking this year, but we have to work harder. UoH will increase its efforts to ensure that it is recognised as a top institution not only in India, but also internationally, for its quality of teaching and research. Our aim is to enhance the quality of education and research,” said Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor, UoH.

Under the Engineering category, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has been ranked 8th, an improvement from last year when it was ranked 9th. It has also made it to the top 10 institutions of the first edition of Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2019.

Osmania University has been ranked 26th among top universities and 43rd overall, making it the third best institution of higher education in Telangana. As per the parameters considered, Osmania University excels in graduation outcomes which include high placements, qualitative higher studies and entrepreneurship.

