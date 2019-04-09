Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman seeks help from CM to find missing daughter

In the letter, Asma Begum stated that her daughter was married to one Secunderabad resident Yaseen Shareef.

Published: 09th April 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, one Asma Begum from Yakutpura in Hyderabad appealed for help from the minister to find her missing daughter Neha Tahseen, who went missing on April 1 from Al Faizan Guest House in Ajmer. Suspecting the involvement of her in-laws in the disappearance, she urged the CM to direct the police to investigate the matter. 

“She regularly complained about torture from her in-laws. In three moths of marriage, she was allowed to visit me only thrice.”

The issue dates back to March 25, when Tahseen and her in-laws went to Ajmer to attend the Urs ceremony of Hazrath Khwaja Mohiuddin Chisti. “They were staying at the Al Faizan Guest House. On April 1, I received a phone call from her in-laws saying that my daughter has been missing from the guest house.” However, they failed to give any proper explanation to the incident after their return.

TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Asma Begum

