Woman seeks help from CM to find missing daughter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, one Asma Begum from Yakutpura in Hyderabad appealed for help from the minister to find her missing daughter Neha Tahseen, who went missing on April 1 from Al Faizan Guest House in Ajmer. Suspecting the involvement of her in-laws in the disappearance, she urged the CM to direct the police to investigate the matter.

In the letter, Asma Begum stated that her daughter was married to one Secunderabad resident Yaseen Shareef.

“She regularly complained about torture from her in-laws. In three moths of marriage, she was allowed to visit me only thrice.”

The issue dates back to March 25, when Tahseen and her in-laws went to Ajmer to attend the Urs ceremony of Hazrath Khwaja Mohiuddin Chisti. “They were staying at the Al Faizan Guest House. On April 1, I received a phone call from her in-laws saying that my daughter has been missing from the guest house.” However, they failed to give any proper explanation to the incident after their return.