‘Labour department delaying rescue of children employed at brick kiln’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Activists have alleged that government inaction, possibly due to ongoing elections, has led to a delay in rescuing at least seven children and several bonded labourers from a brick kiln in Peddapalli. 

The activists say that these children and labourers, most of whom are from Chhattisgarh, continue to be trapped in Peddapalle, where they have been kept by their employer. The youngest of the seven children is just three while the oldest is 13. They belong to six different families all from SC community. This came to light five days ago on April 4. 

“These labourers had gone there with their whole family around four months ago to eke out a living. Most of them did not know it would be a brick kiln and only assumed they were travelling in search of jobs. They have been paid poorly and are now bonded,” said D Leslie Martin National Programme Coordinator, National Dalit Movement For Justice (NDMJ)-NCDHR.

With no action initiated, the activists has sent a written petition to NCPCR. In this petition, the activists have written how young boys are beaten up with lashes on their back. A video was also attached in the complaint, showing the boys carrying loads of cement and mixing it with other raw materials. Most of them reportedly belong to the SC community. 

