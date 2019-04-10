Land dispute: YVS Chowdary slaps notice on Mohan Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telugu film director YVS Chowdary has sent a legal notice to former MP and veteran actor-producer Manchu Mohan Babu, presently in YSR Congress party, over a land dispute.

Recently, Mohan Babu was sentenced to one-year imprisonment in a cheque bounce case filed by Chowdary. The 23rd Metropolitan special court at Erramanzil convicted and sentenced Mohan Babu in the case and directed him to pay `40.75 lakh towards the defaulted amount.

Chowdary, through his lawyers, has sent a two-page notice to Mohan Babu asking the latter to forthwith remove the obstruction placed at the entry and his men into his property situated at Jalpally village in Ranga Reddy district.

“It is learnt by our client that you are planning to acquire the schedule property as it is advantageous to you because you have property adjoining thereto. Since the criminal court convicted you, You have erected a wall and closed the entry to our client’s site. You have employed security men and bouncers in and around the property to prevent our client from entering into his site.

Your acts amount to criminal trespass besides violating the ownership rights of our client. If you fail to comply with this demand within seven days from the receipt of this notice, our client will be constrained to file civil and criminal actions against you,’’ the notice read.