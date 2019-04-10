Home Cities Hyderabad

Land dispute: YVS Chowdary slaps notice on Mohan Babu

Telugu film director YVS Chowdary has sent a legal notice to former MP and veteran actor-producer Manchu Mohan Babu, presently in YSR Congress party, over a land dispute. 

Published: 10th April 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telugu film director YVS Chowdary has sent a legal notice to former MP and veteran actor-producer Manchu Mohan Babu, presently in YSR Congress party, over a land dispute. 

Recently, Mohan Babu was sentenced to one-year imprisonment in a cheque bounce case filed by Chowdary. The 23rd Metropolitan special court at Erramanzil convicted and sentenced Mohan Babu in the case and directed him to pay `40.75 lakh towards the defaulted amount.

Chowdary, through his lawyers, has sent a two-page notice to Mohan Babu asking the latter to forthwith remove the obstruction placed at the entry and his men into his property situated at Jalpally village in Ranga Reddy district. 

“It is learnt by our client that you are planning to acquire the schedule property as it is advantageous to you because you have property adjoining thereto. Since the criminal court convicted you, You have erected a wall and closed the entry to our client’s site. You have employed security men and bouncers in and around the property to prevent our client from entering into his site.

 Your acts amount to criminal trespass besides violating the ownership rights of our client. If you fail to comply with this demand within seven days from the receipt of this notice, our client will be constrained to file civil and criminal actions against you,’’ the notice read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YVS Chowdary Manchu Mohan Babu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp