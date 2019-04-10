Man gets three-year jail for sexually harassing daughter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old man, was convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years by a city court for sexually harassing his daughter in an inebriated condition.

Kembasaram Mahender, alias Mahesh, father of three children, is an alcoholic who often harassed his wife and pushed her out of the house in drunken condition. In October 2016, he came come heavily drunk and started quarrelling with his wife.

He caught hold of his elder daughter by hand and dragged her, with an intention to outrage her modesty.

Unable to bear the harassment, the girl consumed sleeping pills and attempted suicide, but she was rushed to a hospital and recovered.

Later a case was registered against Mahender under charges of outraging modesty of a woman and POCSO Act at Meerpet police station. The Rangareddy district court after conducting trial, pronounced the judgement on Tuesday.

In another incident, an auto driver, who attempted to sexually assault a six-year-old girl was arrested by police at Shahalibanda.

The accused identified as Habeeb Ali-Al Hameed (45) forced the girl into his vehicle, but she raised an alarm, police said. The girl’s parents lodged a police complaint.

A case under charges of rape and POCSO were registered against Hameed and he was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Tuesday.