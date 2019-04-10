Niloufer doctors now have buzzers to alert SPF

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Staff at Niloufer Hospital will soon be able to alert Special Protection Force (SPF) personnel at the press of a button, as the institute is installing an emergency-buzzer system for the safety of employees.

This comes after junior doctors from Niloufer and Gandhi hospitals went on a strike in February to protest the rising number of attacks on doctors at government hospitals. After multiple meetings with Health Minister Eatala Rajendra, SPF personnel were stationed at most tertiary healthcare centres.

Niloufer Hospital superintendent Dr Murali Kishan said, “It is being called ‘Code Blue’, and the first floor of the intensive care building has already been fitted with the prototype.

The buzzer, once pressed, will alert the SPF personnel on the ground floor, where they will be stationed to monitor the premises. The SPF personnel are on 24-hour duty in shifts, with each 12-hour shift being handled by 6 officers.”