Niloufer Hospital booked for 12-year-old’s death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Monday afternoon, 12-year-old Shiva fell off his bicycle and sustained injuries to his abdomen, following which he was immediately rushed to the hospital. 18 hours later, Shiva breathed his last while admitted to Hyderabad’s Niloufer Hospital. His parents allege continued delay in Shiva’s operation by Niloufer doctors as cause for his death, while the hospital says the child was first taken to a private hospital where his condition worsened.

Blunt trauma is the first-level of injury on a body after an impact, which in this case was caused due to falling off the bicycle. According to Shiva’s family members, he was rushed to the Niloufer hospital with a blunt trauma around 12 pm on Monday, and the doctors said they would operate on Shiva at 8 pm, the same day. Half an hour later, the family was informed of shortage of blood in the hospital. The family somehow managed to arrange for blood from Vidya Nagar by 10 pm, hoping for the operation to start soon. But the doctors got busy with another case and the operation was shifted to Tuesday morning 7 am but he passed away at 7.30 am.

However, Niloufer’s superintendent Dr Murali Krishna said Shiva was first taken to a private hospital where the blunt trauma developed into peritonitis, sending the child into shock, “We had to revive him before any surgery.”

Shiva’s family has registered a case of death due to negligence with the Madgul police, M Madhusudhan, Shiva’s uncle, told Express.