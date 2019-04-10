Home Cities Hyderabad

Niloufer Hospital booked for 12-year-old’s death

On Monday afternoon, 12-year-old Shiva fell off his bicycle and sustained injuries to his abdomen, following which he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Published: 10th April 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Monday afternoon, 12-year-old Shiva fell off his bicycle and sustained injuries to his abdomen, following which he was immediately rushed to the hospital. 18 hours later, Shiva breathed his last while admitted to Hyderabad’s Niloufer Hospital. His parents allege continued delay in Shiva’s operation by Niloufer doctors as cause for his death, while the hospital says the child was first taken to a private hospital where his condition worsened.

Blunt trauma is the first-level of injury on a body after an impact, which in this case was caused due to falling off the bicycle. According to Shiva’s family members, he was rushed to the Niloufer hospital with a blunt trauma around 12 pm on Monday, and the doctors said they would operate on Shiva at 8 pm, the same day. Half an hour later, the family was informed of shortage of blood in the hospital. The family somehow managed to arrange for blood from Vidya Nagar by 10 pm, hoping for the operation to start soon. But the doctors got busy with another case and the operation was shifted to Tuesday morning 7 am but he passed away at 7.30 am. 

However, Niloufer’s superintendent Dr Murali Krishna said Shiva was first taken to a private hospital where the blunt trauma developed into peritonitis, sending the child into shock, “We had to revive him before any surgery.” 

Shiva’s family has registered a case of death due to negligence with the Madgul police, M Madhusudhan, Shiva’s uncle, told Express. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp