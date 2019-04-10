Home Cities Hyderabad

Persevering amidst all odds

 Despite suffering from a rare neuro-muscular disorder that has made her wheelchair-bound, this youngster has never stopped chasing her dreams.

Published: 10th April 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite suffering from a rare neuro-muscular disorder that has made her wheelchair-bound, this youngster has never stopped chasing her dreams.

Radha had an interest in singing since her childhood. Overcoming her physical limitations, she took training from maestros like Pandit Ajay Chakravarthy, Ustad Dilshad Khan, Ustad Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan (son of Ustad Faiyaz Ahmed Khan), among others. Although she is based in Mumbai, she inspires artists across the country.  

She made her playback debut with the title song of the film ‘Kyon Ki’ – ‘Kyonki itna pyaar’ composed by Himesh Reshammiya. She has also performed live concerts with AR Rahman and sings in Hindi and Tamil languages. Radha had won the IBN7 Super Idols Award 2010 in the ‘Entertainment’ category.

Along with Shankar Mahadevan, she performed as a lead vocalist. Radha had also been a judge on the music reality show ‘Great Music Gurukul’. Radha also works as a content analyst for an international movie studio.

