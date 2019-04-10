Home Cities Hyderabad

Showcasing nature in all its glory

This ongoing art exhibition at Alliance Française displays hills, meadows, rivers, etc. in vibrant colours

Published: 10th April 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An art exhibition ‘Art with two perspectives’ is being held at Alliance Française Gallery, Banjara Hills, from 9:30 am to 8 pm. The paintings, created by artists Ramesh Sunkoju and Rosy J Mallaparaju, focus on connecting with nature and spirituality.

A reflection of nature in several forms inspires Ramesh Sunkoju to come out with various hues of colours in his paintings.  He transforms the richness of nature with a focus on environmental sceneries onto the canvas. The fresh and vibrant colours give positive vibes and motivate him to paint the colours of nature. His  work mainly is in landscape art, photo realistic paintings, abstract nature paintings and nature in water colours; captivating sceneries of hills, mountains, meadows, rivers, coastal views and many more.

His work also leverages photographs of nature to breathe life into the scene by making it look closer to reality.
Rosy J Mallaparaju is a Reiki Master, an art teacher and a practising art professional for over 20 years. Her work involves a wide array of techniques with oil, acrylic and colour pencils. She extensively uses art as a medium for healing and fostering mindfulness.

She reportedly specialises in painting with her fingers. Rosy finds her inspiration in the connectedness of art, spirituality and healing. Her creations reflect the subtle links between forms, colours and their association with the world around us. Most of the depictions are her visions that help one to transcend and experience inner peace and wellness. Her paintings evoke a strong sense of auras and chakras that blend into the magical world of colours. In this exhibition, she presents from the perspective of ‘Colours for Mindfulness’. The exhibition ends on Friday, April 12.

Inner peace
Rosy finds her inspiration in the connectedness of art, spirituality and healing. Her creations reflect the subtle links between forms, colours and their association with the world around us. Most of the depictions are her visions that help one to transcend and experience inner peace and wellness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp