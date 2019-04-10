Showcasing nature in all its glory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An art exhibition ‘Art with two perspectives’ is being held at Alliance Française Gallery, Banjara Hills, from 9:30 am to 8 pm. The paintings, created by artists Ramesh Sunkoju and Rosy J Mallaparaju, focus on connecting with nature and spirituality.

A reflection of nature in several forms inspires Ramesh Sunkoju to come out with various hues of colours in his paintings. He transforms the richness of nature with a focus on environmental sceneries onto the canvas. The fresh and vibrant colours give positive vibes and motivate him to paint the colours of nature. His work mainly is in landscape art, photo realistic paintings, abstract nature paintings and nature in water colours; captivating sceneries of hills, mountains, meadows, rivers, coastal views and many more.

His work also leverages photographs of nature to breathe life into the scene by making it look closer to reality.

Rosy J Mallaparaju is a Reiki Master, an art teacher and a practising art professional for over 20 years. Her work involves a wide array of techniques with oil, acrylic and colour pencils. She extensively uses art as a medium for healing and fostering mindfulness.

She reportedly specialises in painting with her fingers. Rosy finds her inspiration in the connectedness of art, spirituality and healing. Her creations reflect the subtle links between forms, colours and their association with the world around us. Most of the depictions are her visions that help one to transcend and experience inner peace and wellness. Her paintings evoke a strong sense of auras and chakras that blend into the magical world of colours. In this exhibition, she presents from the perspective of ‘Colours for Mindfulness’. The exhibition ends on Friday, April 12.

Inner peace

Rosy finds her inspiration in the connectedness of art, spirituality and healing. Her creations reflect the subtle links between forms, colours and their association with the world around us. Most of the depictions are her visions that help one to transcend and experience inner peace and wellness.