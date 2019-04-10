University of Hyderabad faculty bags Young Career Award-2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assistant Professor at Solar Cells and Photonics Research Laboratory, School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad, Dr. Murali Banavoth, has bagged the DST Nano-Mission National Research Award in Nanoscience and Technology - Young Career Award-2019 for his outstanding contribution to Nanoscience and Technology.

Dr. Banavoth will receive this award at Nano India-2019 Biennial National Conference at the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam in Kerala on April 26. The award contains a citation and a cash prize of RS 50,000.