Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad faculty bags Young Career Award-2019

Dr. Banavoth will receive this award at Nano India-2019 Biennial National Conference at the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam in Kerala on April 26.

Published: 10th April 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assistant Professor at Solar Cells and Photonics Research Laboratory, School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad, Dr. Murali Banavoth, has bagged the DST Nano-Mission National Research Award in Nanoscience and Technology - Young Career Award-2019 for his outstanding contribution to Nanoscience and Technology.

Dr. Banavoth will receive this award at Nano India-2019 Biennial National Conference at the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam in Kerala on April 26.  The award contains a citation and a cash prize of RS 50,000. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UoH University of Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp