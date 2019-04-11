Home Cities Hyderabad

Discounted fuel, food and free IPL tickets all aimed at improving voter turnout in Telangana

Corporates are also running competitions asking people to take selfies with inked fingers with the creative ones would get IPL tickets for the next match in Hyderabad.

Published: 11th April 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel, pump

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Petrol rates may always be in the midst of the political storm, however, this election, petrol rates will be apolitical and reduced for every elector, irrespective of the party they support, all to encourage them to exercise their franchise. This as over 100 to 150 petrol and diesel bunks across the city have decided to waive off 50 paise on each litre of petrol or diesel purchased. The owners of these bunks took a decision to this effect to improve the voter turnout across the city, which was a dismal 50 to 55 per cent in 2018 Assembly polls. 

“For every litre purchased, 50 paise will be waived off. The cap on the purchase, however, will be at 15 litres for petrol and 25 litres for diesel,” noted M Amarender Reddy, Secretary, Greater Hyderabad Petrol and Diesel Association.

A voter with an inked finger can avail around Rs 7.5 to Rs 12.5 discount on petrol and diesel respectively.
The decision to participate in such a give away was planned nationally by the All India Petrol Diesel Dealers Association and was adopted by the Greater Hyderabad Petrol and Diesel Association. Of course, the directive is not binding on dealers.

To facilitate the offer the petrol bunk owners have conveyed to the delivery persons to click a picture of the voters with their inked hand, take down vehicle number, contact number and their signature on receiving the off.   Meanwhile, several other food joints are also doing their bit to lure voters to come out and participate in the process by offering up to 15 per cent discount on Thursday and Friday for customers who vote.

Apart from that, corporates are also running competitions asking people to take selfies with inked fingers. The creative ones would get IPL tickets for the next match in Hyderabad.

