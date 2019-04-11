Home Cities Hyderabad

How to fast intermittently the right way

We all have those times when we feel we need to immediately drop a few pounds.

By Dinnaz
HYDERABAD: We all have those times when we feel we need to immediately drop a few pounds. Although some weight loss methods suggest you jump on the treadmill and stop eating, this is not healthy advice. Not only can it make your life miserable, but it can destroy your energy levels and lead to other problems. There are other ways through which you can safely and effectively accelerate weight loss by intermittent fasting.

How to Do It
Intermittent fasting is an approach to losing weight that involves a safe cycle between eating and fasting periods. If this kind of approach is properly done, you will not experience hunger or loss in energy while fast-tracking your weight loss efforts. How are you going to do it? Well, one of the easiest ways is to simply follow a proper sleep cycle. For example, you eat your dinner at 6 pm in the evening, go to bed at a decent time, and do not eat anything else until you wake up for the next day at 8 am This is already a twelve-hour effortless fasting. Here are four ways by which intermittent fasting helps accelerate weight loss:

1. It prolongs the natural fasted condition of the body
When you’re sleeping, your body enters a natural fasting state where it switches your body into its fat burning mode. This means that even when you are not doing anything but sleeping, your body is burning excess fat calories. When you wake up, the body starts to produce insulin – a well-known fat storage hormone that reverses your fasted state. 

2. It helps in appetite control
Your body is adaptive and it can be trained to avoid eating early in the morning. This is how you can develop appetite control. This effectively teaches your body how to make use of its body fat more efficiently.

3. It stabilises your energy level
Once the body is already efficient in using body fat as its secondary source of energy, you will experience more stable energy levels throughout the day. With this stable energy level, you can take control of binge eating and food cravings.

4. It supercharges the body’s capability to detox and repair
The body’s digestion process takes a lot of energy and attention. When you constantly eat and digest, the body has fewer resources and time to concentrate on repair and maintenance. When you practise occasional fasting, you are giving the body a chance to concentrate on other healthy processes that may help you with you quicker healing in the future. As a word of caution, consult your doctor first before attempting any intermittent fasting. It is not intended to be a fix-all cure for weight loss; rather, it is just another tool to help you with your weight loss goals.

