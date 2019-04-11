Hyd third-best at attracting top talent: Study

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is fast becoming a leading employment hub in India, says a new report by job-networking portal LinkedIn, which ranked the city third among professionals’ most-preferred destinations when switching jobs.

The report, titled ‘India Workforce Report (Professional Edition) H2 2018’, shows key talent and workforce trends in the country between July and December, 2018, and put Hyderabad behind only NCR and Bengaluru under the ‘best cities attracting talent’ category.

Most of Hyderabad’s talent pool is from “source cities” like Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, Mumbai and New Delhi, the report says.

Among these cities, the demand in Hyderabad was highest for employees from Bengaluru (for software engineering), Vijayawada (for software engineering and information-technology recruiter positions), and New Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai (software engineering). In terms of sending out talent, employees from Hyderabad moved primarily to Bengaluru, Vijayawada, New Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai.

The other cities on the list of where talent migrated to were: Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Vadodara and Jaipur.