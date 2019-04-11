Nehru Zoo Park hikes entry fee from tomorrow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nehru Zoological Park here has announced a hike in entry tickets which would come into effect from April 12. The zoo park has been recording a constant increase in the footfall and is learnt to have taken measures to handle the rush.

In this connection, a two-tiered entry ticket system, i.e. one for weekdays—from `40 to `50 for adults, from `25 to `30 for kids up to 10 years of age—and other for weekends as well as public holidays—`60 for adults and `40 for kids up to 10 years of age.

While the entry ticket rates have been hiked, the entry into Aquarium, Nocturnal Animal House and Fossil Park and use of washroom facilities which were charged earlier, will be provided free of cost, officials said. Ticket rates for use of battery operated cars has also been hiked.