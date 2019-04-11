Reconnecting with people through  real games

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: The digital era has brought with it its own bunch of ill-effects. As technology pervades every sphere our being, children and adults alike are struggling with addiction to phone screen, reduced human interactions and other health complications that result from sitting long hours in front of the computer. Educators and health experts are particularly worried about children who spend a large portion of their days interacting with phones rather than human beings. Indoor and outdoor games, which taught children patience, team building and people skills, are vanishing fast. This is why, two city-based women came out with the idea of reviving old Indian games with the aim of providing a fun alternative to the virtual world.

‘Good Old Indian Games’ is the brainchild of educationist-turned-fashion designer Sangeeta, and interior designer Archana. After months of research, the duo got 101 games like Pachis, Ashta Chamma, Vamana Guntalu, Puli Joodam and Daadi made through local artisans, and are selling them under the label ‘Good Old Games’.

“I am running a school and I see every day how involved children are becoming with their gadgets. I have also noticed that they are becoming more impulsive and impatient. That made me think what can be done to address this. Earlier, we used to sit with family and friends to play games, which used to teach us various life skills, but now such activities have become reduced,” says Sangeeta.

“Even adults sit the whole day in front of the system and after that, they are hooked to social media. I read an article in which they said that children find it difficult to hold a pen nowadays because they are used to using a couple of fingers to play video games. From a young age, children are being prescribed glasses and are suffering from neck pain,” adds Archana.

The duo believes that playing these board games can help in building skills.. For example, Puli Meka, which is a hunting game, teaches the players team work and shows that if you can work in a team, you can defeat something as strong as a tiger. Vamana Guntala game teaches counting, sharing and abstract thinking. Astha Chamma teaches strategic thinking. Paramapadam, which is an elaborate version of Snakes and Ladders, teaches the players the consequences of good deeds and bad deeds. “The best part of these games is that they need real interaction with real players. They teach players how to win with humility and accept defeat gracefully. They also teach how to empathise with other players and develop emotional intelligence,” say the entrepreneur pair.

As part of their research to develop these games, the women spoke to elders, browsed numerous books in libraries and toured temples in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu where these ancient games are depicted as carvings on their walls and stairs. “The Madurai Meenakshi temple has carvings depicting Shiva and Parvati playing games. Similar carvings are there in Badami temples in Karnataka too. The hardest part, however, was to find the right artisans in those states to build the games. We had a certain proportion in mind and to get the perfect sizes for various parts of the games, there were a series of trials done,” add the duo.

Explaining how these games have been part of everyday life in Tamil Nadu, Sangeeta says, “In some villages, there are houses that are 100-150 year old. There is a place designated in front of these houses where visitors sit and talk. Games like Puli Meka are still found engraved on these places so that the visitors can while away their time.”

