Home Cities Hyderabad

Rs 70 lakh hawala cash seized, three arrested in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were identified as Katragadda Naresh, Kasim Mohammed Raza, and Hyder Raza.

Published: 11th April 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

The accused, Rakesh Kolgaonkar, was arrested in the wee hours of Monday when the incident took place, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Task Force sleuths arrested three persons including two AGS security services employees and a businessman for transporting huge hawala cash in Begum Bazar on Wednesday and seized Rs 70.63 lakh cash from them.  The arrested persons were identified as Katragadda Naresh, Kasim Mohammed Raza, and Hyder Raza.

During preliminary inquiries, Naresh said the AGS Security Services owner Murthy was his friend. His uncle Vijay Shanker wanted to deliver cash to one Keerthi in the city. The accused Naresh has provided the AGS’s bank account number and asked him to transfer the amount. Vijay Shankar has transferred the amount to the firm’s account. AGS employees had come to hand over cash to Naresh, when he was held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AGS security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp