Rs 70 lakh hawala cash seized, three arrested in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Task Force sleuths arrested three persons including two AGS security services employees and a businessman for transporting huge hawala cash in Begum Bazar on Wednesday and seized Rs 70.63 lakh cash from them. The arrested persons were identified as Katragadda Naresh, Kasim Mohammed Raza, and Hyder Raza.

During preliminary inquiries, Naresh said the AGS Security Services owner Murthy was his friend. His uncle Vijay Shanker wanted to deliver cash to one Keerthi in the city. The accused Naresh has provided the AGS’s bank account number and asked him to transfer the amount. Vijay Shankar has transferred the amount to the firm’s account. AGS employees had come to hand over cash to Naresh, when he was held.