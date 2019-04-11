Home Cities Hyderabad

SCB residents hope TRS will keep its poll promises

 Water supply was a major issue in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) areas during the Assembly elections held in December 2018.

HYDERABAD: Water supply was a major issue in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) areas during the Assembly elections held in December 2018. The people of this region trusted the Telangana Rashtra Samithi to solve it and voted for its candidate G Sayanna. 

Four months on, summer is breathing down the country’s neck, but nothing has been done so far to ensure regular supply of water to residents here. The SCB has failed to keep another promise it made in January this year: To dig one borewell in each of its eight wards. Residents are convinced that the board’s elected representatives, most of them from TRS, are taking them for a ride.
Speaking to Express, Confederation of Cantonment Residents Welfare Association (CCRWA), General

Secretary, Telukuntia Satish Gupta, said: “Drinking water is supplied once in seven days. Residents have made repeated requests, asking SCB authorities to supply water on alternate days. Neither SCB nor the State government have responded yet.”

Gupta recalls that during the run up to the Assembly elections, TRS working president, KT Rama Rao assured SCB residents that water supply would indeed get better. 

“We trusted Rama Rao’s promise and elected his party’s candidate as MLA once again. But the TRS has not fulfilled the promise it made to Cantonment voters,” he said. Gupta added that the same promise was being made to them ahead of Lok Sabha elections as well. 

Gupta said the solution he could see was merging SCB with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). “We have requested the Central and State governments to make this possible,” he said. 

When contacted, SCB VP, J Rama Krishna, said, “The TRS has already cleared the Board’s arrears of `14 crore to Hyderabad’s Water Supply Board (HMWS&SB). We and water board officials recently met and they agreed to supply additional water to the Cantonment area.”Rama Krishna said that the issue will be resolved soon after the Lok Sabha elections are over. 

