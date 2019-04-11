“Shine a light on your monsters”

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Post the grueling treatment for metastatic cancer she underwent in New York, Sonali Bendre is back home and now in Hyderabad to talk about her journey in these trying times.

Settling down at the grand hall for the talk hosted by the Committee of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) and Priyankka Ganeriwal Arora, Chairperson, on Wednesday at Hotel Raddison Blue, Banjara Hills.

Sonali looked stunning in her breezy dress and blazer. With conviction in her voice which despite the turmoil did not lose any of its vigour, she spoke to the gathering of over two hundred members. “It’s not alway hunky dory,” she admitted, speaking of the times the sun didn’t shine through. She added, “But once I opened up about my ailment to my family, my friends and my world I received so much love and so many messages of hope. All of our first instinct is to love. But we end up fighting it so hard.”

Through ups and downs she mentions that her family has been her pillars of strength. “My husband, my son, my sister and my soul sisters (that’s what I call my friends) have been so supportive. When I was in New York for treatment, my girlfriends and I treated it as a holiday. During the chemo and when I was suffering the sideeffects I would deal with that but between those sessions we would explore and enjoy every part of the city like any other tourist. It really helped me stay connected to reality and to experience the love and empathy that even strangers showed me in the process.”

Sonali also kept her son clued in about the medical processes. She quips, “In fact he would nap with me at the chemo sessions!” “Although he became a self-appointed sanitation head for me, he wouldn’t join me in chemo sessions earlier. One day I insisted he came and realised it wasn’t like he imagined – with tubes running through my nose, blood and knives. That’s how we percieve our monsters and once we shine a light on it, we realise that it wasn’t so bad afterall.”

The session ended with the members sharing a few of their concerns about cancer, stories of those they knew who struggled, survived and succumbed to cancer.