Lack of IDs, deletions, heat behind low turnout in Asad bastion

HYDERABAD: Indicating the deepening chasm between voters and their leaders, Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been the MP for the last three terms, recorded the lowest voter turnout ever — 39.9 per cent.

The reasons for the dismal turnout are manifold: Lack of strong contenders, the April heat, voter deletions, and lack of awareness among voters. While many stayed back in their cool confines of their houses believing that Owaisi is bound to win, there were many who had to return from polling booths — either because they found out that their names were deleted, or they did not have proper documentation.

A family of five who took refuge from the sweltering sun under a makeshift shed at Malakpet were not allowed to vote because they did not have their voter slips. “We were asked by party workers to come to vote in the morning. We were told that we would get our slips in the booth itself; but it’s been over an hour and there has been no response from the officials,” one Rehana Begum said, as she and her family left the polling booth dejected. At the end of the day, Malakpet saw a polling percentage of 33.21.

Even many of those who had their voter slips returned dejected because they did not have their identity cards. A polling agent affiliated to AIMIM under the Yakutpura Assembly segment lamented that several voters were being sent home if they forgot their ID cards. He said the collector made it compulsory from this year to bring ID cards, but citizens were The same was the situation in Chandrayangutta PS, where till 2 pm, of the 900 voters on the list, only 200 had exercised their franchise.

An election official said that apart from the voter-slip fiasco, many people found that their names were deleted. “There were many who came in with their families to vote, but found that one among them had to vote at some other polling booth. At least three-four people went back because they found that their names were deleted,” he said.