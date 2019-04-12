Home Cities Hyderabad

Lack of IDs, deletions, heat behind low turnout in Asad bastion

An election official said that apart from the voter-slip fiasco, many people found that their names were deleted.

Published: 12th April 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indicating the deepening chasm between voters and their leaders, Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been the MP for the last three terms, recorded the lowest voter turnout ever — 39.9 per cent.

The reasons for the dismal turnout are manifold: Lack of strong contenders, the April heat, voter deletions, and lack of awareness among voters. While many stayed back in their cool confines of their houses believing that Owaisi is bound to win, there were many who had to return from polling booths — either because they found out that their names were deleted, or they did not have proper documentation.

A family of five who took refuge from the sweltering sun under a makeshift shed at Malakpet were not allowed to vote because they did not have their voter slips. “We were asked by party workers to come to vote in the morning. We were told that we would get our slips in the booth itself; but it’s been over an hour and there has been no response from the officials,” one Rehana Begum said, as she and her family left the polling booth dejected. At the end of the day, Malakpet saw a polling percentage of 33.21.

Even many of those who had their voter slips returned dejected because they did not have their identity cards. A polling agent affiliated to AIMIM under the Yakutpura Assembly segment lamented that several voters were being sent home if they forgot their ID cards. He  said the collector made it compulsory from this year to bring ID cards, but citizens were The same was the situation in Chandrayangutta PS, where till 2 pm, of the 900 voters on the list, only 200 had exercised their franchise.

An election official said that apart from the voter-slip fiasco, many people found that their names were deleted. “There were many who came in with their families to vote, but found that one among them had to vote at some other polling booth. At least three-four people went back because they found that their names were deleted,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad India elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp