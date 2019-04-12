Home Cities Hyderabad

Many go home sans casting vote in Hyderabad 

Tall claims made by the State election body on facilities provided at the polling booth seem to have fallen flat.

Published: 12th April 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 08:27 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tall claims made by the State election body on facilities provided at the polling booth seem to have fallen flat. Faced by numerous issues, numerous voters across the city and various parts of the State even had to return home without casting their votes. 

While the disbursement of voter slips turned out to be a work half done, even the arrangements the officials were supposed to make to keep the voters protected from the scorching heat were missing in most places. 

Due to unbearable heat, many voters chose to leave without casting their votes.  At Bharath Nagar colony, for instance, voters slips were not issued in time to many voters. This caused several polling booths to remain empty for most part of the morning hours as voters lined up at make-shift voter disbursal centres. 
Finding their polling station also proved a challenge for the voters who were transferred from other States. Though a mobile application was made available to aid voters to easily find polling booth, many seem to have not availed it.

