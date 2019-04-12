Home Cities Hyderabad

Missing voter slips create chaos

Chaos ruled polling booths at Mandal Parishad Primary School near Manikonda due to mismanagement of the polling staff. 

Published: 12th April 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chaos ruled polling booths at Mandal Parishad Primary School near Manikonda due to mismanagement of the polling staff. 

Many voters, who did not have voter slips, were directed by polling staff to go to the GHMC office located nearby to collect their voter slips.  Despite voter slips being issued to voters at the GHMC office, the voters were still directed to search for their Electoral Photo Identity Card(EPIC) placed in boxes inside the GHMC office. 

This led to chaos as many voters started frantically searching for voter ID cards, at the GHMC office, rather than going back to the polling booth with their voter slips to cast their vote.  Many voters who did not find their EPICs, returned home without voting despite having their names in the electoral rolls. 

Lack of awareness among voters also to be blamed

Although the polling officials were to be blamed for not guiding the voters properly, even the voters, many of whom were literate, were at fault due to lack of awareness regarding the process and documents required for casting vote. 

When interacted with some of the voters, it was learnt that many of them did not have an idea that they can cast their vote if they have their voter slip along with any of the valid government issued identity cards. 
However, lack of awareness was evident at polling booths across the city.

Voter slip  with minor boy’s picture found, complaint lodged

Hyderabad: A complaint was lodged with the Hyderabad police after EC has issued a voter slip having a minor boy’s picture and name of another person from Charminar constituency. In the voter slip, the voter name was printed as Sayeed Shaik Abdul with polling center as Hyderabad city Grandhalaya Samatha in Charminar assembly segment. But the voter slip had a minor boy’s picture.

The Officials suspect that at the time of enrolling, the boy’s picture might have been uploaded mistakenly. However, further enquiry revealed that the voter, Sayeed Shaik Abdul, is 18 years old and the same details were last updated on 28/03/ 2019. Officials has initiated an inquiry into the issue

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
voter ID card Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp