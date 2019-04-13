Home Cities Hyderabad

Contract teachers of KGBVs, URS to get 12 months pay

Earlier, their contracts used to be renewed on the first day of the school post summer vacation on June 1.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to contract teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and Urban Residential Schools (URS), the government has decided to pay 12 months salaries as against 10 months they had been getting for the past several years.

A memo issued by the Director of School Education on Friday states that the services of these teachers recruited on contractual basis stand terminated from April 12, the last working day of the 2018-19 academic year, and they would be renewed three days later on April 15 for the next academic year. Earlier, their contracts used to be renewed on the first day of the school post-summer vacation on June 1.

It may be recalled that last year teachers had decided to boycott spot valuation in protest against being paid only for 10 months. “CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had then promised that from the next academic year teachers would be paid for 12 months. It is a big relief,” said E Raghunandan, state president, Telangana Teachers Federation.   

