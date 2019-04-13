Farmer killed after argument over grazing of animals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old farmer was murdered by a group of five persons after an argument over grazing his sheep and cattle in a neighbouring agricultural land in Vikarabad district. The deceased, identified as B Naresh, died on the spot after being attacked by the landowner and four others with sickles.

According to police, Naresh who was from Dharmapur village in Dharur, took his two oxen and a goat, for grazing on Friday when they entered the adjacent field. On seeing that, owner of the land Ravulapalli Ashok got into an argument with Naresh. Soon, four other farmers joined in and together they attacked Naresh with sickles, killing him on the spot. A murder case is registered against all five, said Dharur SI B Prabhakar Reddy.