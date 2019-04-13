Fire department’s NOC compulsory for outdoor events

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to tie loose ends and prevent fire accidents like that of Numaish that caused a widespread property loss, the state fire services and disaster response department (TSFS&DR) has made it mandatory to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department for all public meetings and exhibitions, henceforth.

The department, after a series of consultations with the office of chief secretary, has finalised in directing anyone setting up a make-shift tent to obtain a NOC. Earlier, the NOC was issued by the police department, but the onus, now lies with the fire department.

“The certification will be totally online and we will prescribe guidelines on how to erect a makeshift tent, the space between two tents and likewise. A NOC form will be given by the fire department, to be submitted to the district collector’s office for obtaining a final clearance,” said M Gopi Krishna, director general of TSFS&DR. The department is mulling over launching the website in a few days. The officials said that music festivals that frequent in the city should also obtain a NOC.

Fire safety council formed

Drawing inspiration from the society for Cyberabad security council (SCSC), the fire department has initiated the process to constitute fire safety council. The motive behind the council is to partner with various stakeholders concerned and look for ways to curb fire hazards, officials informed.

“People take occupancy certificate but after that nobody maintains it. And that shortfall could lead to a fire, in case of an eventuality,” observed Gopi Krishna. The council will be chaired by the DG of the fire services department and will meet once in three months, he added. The council met once and held discussions with several officials to devise ways to curb fire accidents.