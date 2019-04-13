Growing in leaps and bounds

Srividya Palaparthi By

HYDERABAD: Amidst the whirlwind of promotions for the next movie since her debut in 2017, Kalyani Priyadarshan has a lot to say and apparently a lot to do this year. Settling down for a chat with City Express, Kalyani is prepared. “I just hope I don’t bore you with how much I talk,” she quips. We talk about her film, her choices and the legacy she bears.

So it’s been two years since your debut. What has been going on!?

It’s been a year and three months to be exact! Yes, it seems like it is a long time since Hello, but I have been busy since then. I have been working on various movies, including one of my father. It just so happened that it hasn’t been a year of releases, but I was busy throughout this hiatus.

Yes, there seems to be a lot in your kitty right now. Aren’t you also gearing up for your Tamil and Malayalam debut?

Yes that’s what I have been working on. A lot has been coming my way and I am kind of just having fun with whatever I get. As a newcomer, I get to try out a few genres before I find my niche. And in fact I hope there isn’t ever a niche. I hope I get to play all kinds of characters.

What should the audience expect from Kalyani through all these projects?

Actually if you notice, all the movies that have been announced are from across the spectrum. My character in Chitralahari is a vibrant young girl. Meanwhile, I am also doing Hero, an action thriller and a political drama in Tamil. The movie I am working in with my father, is an epic period film in Malayalam called Marakkan. So, I think it’s a good mix.

You share screenspace with Nivetha Pethuraj in Chitralahari as a female lead. There are reports that you replaced her in Dulquer Salman’s Vaan. Was there any rivalry on set?

We got along great on set. She is a calm, collected and content individual and she has the same effect on me as well. It’s a misconception that co-actors can’t get along because of rivalries. We both had roles that had their own significance in the movie and there was no reason for bitterness. In fact I think it’s a sign of insecurity to feel unhealthily competitive. Neither of us are insecure of our talent or position.

What about Sai Dharam Tej?

Oh, he is reserved and shy in the beginning and when he warms up to you he has the most infectious energy. I can recognise his laugh even if I am among a hundred people! It’s a very peculiar laugh! And sometimes he makes a joke and laughs at it himself. And that’s just hilarious.

You have an degree in architecture from Parsons Institute of Design, you have worked as an assistant director, and here you are one of the most sought after actresses. What’s the game plan?

My father was insistent on me getting an education. No matter what I wanted to do in life, he wanted me to have a basic education to gain a perspective if not for anything else.

I was born in and grew up in cinema. I saw my father on sets, that’s where I spent my summer holidays and obviously it had a lot of impact on me. Although I hadn’t realised earlier what I wanted to be doing, I always knew whatever I would be doing, it would be on a movie set. I was signed 10 days before Hello went on floors! I am taking it as it comes.

It’s a huge legacy you bear on your shoulders. There’s got to be privileges and pressures both to it.

I think I get a lot more respect and acceptance in the industry because of my family. I am given some leeway for it. However, it also makes me feel more responsible about the choices I make. I have to make sure I don’t do anything to tarnish their reputation. I must say I do not take any risks for the same reason. For someone like a newcomer, they can go all in, because they have nothing to lose. I cannot afford to do that.

