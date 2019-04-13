Light rain brings respite to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad experienced sudden thundershowers on Friday night. The thundershowers accompanied by lightening brought some cheer to the city folks from the scorching heat for the past couple of weeks.

However, the showers lasted only a few minutes. The maximum amount of rainfall recorded in the city as per Telangana State Development and Planning Society was just 7.5 mm at Uppal and less than 1 cm across the city. The sudden downpour resulted in waterlogging at a few places creating traffic problems. Power cuts were reported from various parts of the city.

Thundershowers were also experienced in districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, Siddipet, Warangal, Jangaon, Malkajgiri, Sangareddy and Rangareddy. The highest rainfall recorded was 33.3 mm at Hanamkonda.

On Friday the maximum temperatures were 1-4oC above normal, as per IMD. In Hyderabad the maximum temperature was 39.7oC. Nizamabad saw 43.3oC, highest in the State.